Review Roundup: My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising is an Exciting, Action-Filled Sequel That Sets Up the Final Film Nicely

My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising is the latest anime movie title to release and to no one’s surprise, the movie is performing quite well!

The movie is going to be airing in theaters this weekend, and with early reviews hitting the web, many of us are itching to see how the sequel title performs. And like I mentioned above, the movie is doing pretty good. According to a couple of outlets, My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising is filled with a ton of action, explosions and heart. The movie sets up a third film which is set to debut later this year, so you’ll be leaving the theater itching for more My Hero content!

Down below are some of the most respectable media sites in the industry, check out the highlights for their reviews on the anime movie title — My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising:

Just Lunning — Polygon

If the creator’s words are to be trusted, and this is My Hero Academia’s final film, the series has departed on an exciting high point, among the series’ greatest moments.

Miranda Sanchez — IGN Movies

Heroes Rising is just one awesome explosion of action after another. It doesn’t quite nail the landing on its biggest moment and the villain is a bit boring, but that doesn’t take too much away from the excitement.

Daniel Kurland — Den of Geek

My Hero Academia The Movie: Heroes: Rising feels like the definitive My Hero Academia story in many ways.

Teo Bugbee New York Times

A popular manga series gets a worthy film installment with “My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising,” an exhilarating animation that frames heroism as an act of community.

Charles Solomon Los Angeles Times

“My Hero Academia: Rising Heroes” delivers the selfless feats of daring-do, slapstick comedy, friendship and over-the-top battles fans love and expect.

In related news, Bandai Namco released the third trailer for their highly anticipated fighting title — My Hero’s One Justice 2!

The third trailer is long and features a ton of great gameplay showcases a bunch of new heroes and villains in action. Bandai seems to be upping the ante when it comes to the sequel title. With the official release date for the game rapidly approaching, if there are any surprises left for the game, we should expect to see them revealed within the next couple of weeks. Check out the latest trailer for My Hero’s One Justice 2 right here!

My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising is set to debut in theaters next month on February 26th.

