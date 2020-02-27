Nintendo Releases New Video Showcasing Highly Anticipated Animal Crossing: New Horizons PAX East 2020 Booth

PAX East 2020 has officially started today and with a ton of excitement buzzing around the gaming community, there is one booth plenty of gamers want to get into as quick as possible — Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

As promised, Nintendo has brought the upcoming game to life at the convention, where gamers will actually be brought to the new island the game is centered around. Animal Crossing: New Horizons is one of the most anticipated titles of 2020, and with the release date raipdly approaching, gamers are getting very excited.

Nintendo has released a brand new trailer showcasing the booth in action. the trailer is short, but if you want to get a sneak peek at what to expect, make sure to watch the trailer!

Check out the Animal Crossing: New Horizons PAX East 2020 booth down below thanks to the new trailer:

In related news, Nintendo recently held their direct for the highly anticipated title, Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

The new direct is now available to watch in full detail, and Nintendo seemed to go all out with the stream. They detailed a ton of new features for the game, and with Animal Crossing fans itching to get their hands on the game, this direct will help ease the pain of waiting, just a little bit. If you’re late to the party no fret, watch the full direct for the upcoming title right here!

Animal Crossing: New Horizons set to release for the Nintendo Switch on March 20th, 2020. Are you excited for the upcoming main installment in the franchise?

