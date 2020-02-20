Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo Direct Shares a Ton of New Footage for Upcoming Game

Nintendo has held their Direct for their highly anticipated title, Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

The new direct is now available to watch in full detail, and as you can see from the video down below, Nintendo went all out with the stream. They detailed a ton of new features for the game, and with Animal Crossing fans itching to get their hands on the game, this direct will help ease the pain of waiting, just a little bit.

Check out the full Nintendo Direct for Animal Crossing: New Horizons down below:

In related news, Nintendo announced and detailed the themed Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo switch console.

Nintendo Minute took to YouTube to release the official unboxing video for the Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing: New Horizons themed console. As you can see from the unboxing, the Switch comes with new unique joycons, a Animal Crossing dock base, and the game itself. The Switch console is up for pre-order but make sure to act fast as they won’t last long. Learn more about the Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing console right here!

Animal Crossing: New Horizons set to release for the Nintendo Switch on March 20th, 2020. Are you excited for the upcoming main installment in the franchise?

Source: YouTube