Nintendo Releases Animal Crossing: New Horizons Unboxing Video Showcasing the Epic Themed Console

Nintendo’s highly anticipated title, Animal Crossing: New Horizons is approaching its release date in a month and to hype up the Animal Crossing fan base, the company released a new unboxing video showcasing the recently announced themed Switch console.

Last week, Nintendo announced that the highly anticipated game will be receiving a Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo Switch themed console. With no surprise, the gaming community was sent into a frenzy as the themed console looked amazing. Pre-orders went up shortly after the announcement leaving fans with an option of picking up the new Switch.

Nintendo Minute took to YouTube to release the official unboxing video for the Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing: New Horizons themed console. As you can see from the unboxing, the Switch comes with new unique joycons, a Animal Crossing dock base, and the game itself. The Switch console is up for pre-order but make sure to act fast as they won’t last long.

Watch the unboxing for the Nintendo Switch themed Animal Crossing: New Horizons down below:

Animal Crossing: New Horizons set to release for the Nintendo Switch on March 20th, 2020. Are you excited for the upcoming main installment in the franchise? Planning on picking up the new themed console? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: YouTube