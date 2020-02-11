Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Season Two Officially Detailed, New Trailer Showcases Epic Gameplay and a Familiar Face

Stephanie Glover from Activision took to the PlayStation Blog to detail the upcoming season for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare!

Season two for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is set to debut tomorrow on all platforms and it will be coming with a slew of new content including new maps, new weapons, and new multiplayer modes.

If you’re playing the epic multiplayer game on PlayStation, you will be glad to hear there will some exclusive goodies for you. Those exclusives includes a new Special Ops Survival map and an exclusive Weapon Blueprint.

Check out the brand new launch trailer for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Season Two down below:

Earlier today the leaked trailer for season two debuted online. However a few hours later the developers released the full details on season two and released the official trailer which you can see from above.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare has been a major hit with fans, and with season two debuting tomorrow, a new reemergence of players will be jumping back into the game!

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Season Two is set to debut tomorrow, February 11th for the all platforms. are you excited for the second season? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: PS Blog