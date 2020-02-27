[VIDEO] Those Who Remain Gets New Release Date Trailer, Coming to PS4 May 15th

Sony and developers Camel 101 have detailed that psychological thriller title, Those Who Remain will be arriving on consoles later this Spring on May 15, 2020.

Check out the atmospheric release date trailer down below:

The trailer does an excellent job at setting an unsettling and eerie atmosphere and it seems that exactly what this game is all about. Those Who Remain’s gameplay seems to take the likes of titles Everybody’s Gone to The Rapture, as it is up to you to traverse through this twisted dimension of reality solving puzzles and certain situations.

In addition to the release date announcement, it was also revealed that a special deluxe edition of the game which includes a digital download of the beautifully illustrated comic prequel story, ‘Those Who Remain: Lights Out.’ will also release May 15, 2020.

For those who are unfamiliar with the upcoming title, here’s a detailed explanation from developer Ricardo Cesteiro, co-founder, and producer at Camel 101.

“We like to call it a first-person ‘psychological adventure-thriller.’ It’s tense, unnerving, and it certainly gets scary sometimes, but we wouldn’t necessarily consider it a typical horror game. That’s not what we set out to do.” “The purpose is not to scare the player, per se — we don’t use formulaic jump scares as a driving design principle. We feel that a strong and foreboding atmosphere and an ominous environment can be more powerful — and much more fear-inducing — in the long run, than a random screaming person appearing in front of the screen suddenly, for example. We hope you get a sense of that from the trailer, which we’re showing you here today exclusively. “

What are your thoughts on this title? Let us know in the comments below and be sure to stay right here at Gameranx for the latest gaming news releasing.

Source: PlayStation Youtube