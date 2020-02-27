Nioh 2’s Latest Teaser Trailer Focuses on Last Chance Trial Coming Tomorrow

Nioh 2 is releasing soon and today, developers Koi Tecmo has revealed that the Last Chance Trial will be available for players starting tomorrow, February, 28.

Check out the teaser trailer announcement down below.

The announcement comes as a bit of a surprise as the company just announced the demo and it will be already available to play starting tomorrow. The short 30-second teaser trailer gives fans and players a bit of insight into what to expect of the demo and it will consist of defeating a couple of bosses. The Last Chance Trial will be going live tomorrow Friday, February 28 and will run over the weekend concluded on Sunday, March 1st.

In related news, ahead of its anticipated release, Nioh 2 has reached gold status and is set in stone for its expected release date, which is always a great thing to hear when games are getting delayed left and right.

Nioh 2 is a highly anticipated sequel to Nioh which released two years ago to high praise for its Souls-inspired combat intertwined engaging storylines. The sequel is set to release March 13, 2020 on all platforms. What are your thoughts on this news? Let us know in the comments below and be sure to stay right here at Gameranx for the latest gaming news releasing.

Source: PlayStation Youtube