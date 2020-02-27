One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows Q&A With Anime & Game Producers Shares New Details About the Game

Florian Eichenauer Product Manager at Bandai Namco Entertainment Europe took to the PlayStation Blog to bring some exciting behind the scenes news about one of their highly anticipated fighting titles, One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows.

The Blog Post is filled with a ton of interesting questions and answers from the show’s Anime producer Chinatsu Matsui, and the game’s producer Yahata Yasuhiro. The questions range from breaking down what made OPM so popular to what makes the game so fun to play. If you want to check out the full article, make sure to check out the full Q&A, but I took some of the best questions and answers and detailed them down below!

Check out some of the best interview question and answers down below:

What are the factors that make One-Punch Man so successful?

CM: As I mentioned before, part of Saitama’s wide-ranging appeal lies in him being both the strongest hero and extremely normal; you don’t see that in modern superheroes. Another major contributing factor is ONE’s unique sense of humor, which comes through even in serious moments.

How do you see the evolution of One-Punch Man for the future?

CM: As long as the manga keeps going, I’d like to continue the anime. It’s already popular internationally, but I’m going to put my all into getting it to reach even more people and to capture their hearts.

About the Anime and Game

For someone who is not familiar with the universe, what are the factors that make One-Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows accessible to everyone?

CM: I can hardly imagine what it must feel like to control Saitama, the strongest man in the world, so I think that will be a big draw. That and the fact players can explore the world of One-Punch Man as an original hero.

What were your expectations when the decision of making a One-Punch Man fighting game was made?



CM: Right from the start, we received a proposal suggesting Saitama take enemies out in one punch; I was looking forward to feeling how good it must be to do that.

What message would you give to the One-Punch Man community regarding the upcoming game?



CM: The game will make you feel like you’ve stepped into the world of One-Punch Man, so I encourage you to give it a try.

What attracted you in the One-Punch Man universe to turn it into a video game?

Yahata Yasuhiro: I loved the idea of taking the world of One-Punch Man, with all its cool characters and rapid-fire jokes, and making it into a game; the staff and I really had fun developing it.

How did you approach Saitama’s gameplay? Was balancing the game a challenge?



YY: We worked extremely hard to find a way to convey the overwhelming power of Saitama, the world’s strongest hero. After a lot of trial and error, we were able to capture his strength from the original the story, while scaling things down to a more even level for PVP — not the usual way of balancing a fighting game! We do also have a mode where players can fight one another with Saitama at full strength.

Do you think that letting the players create their own character in the One-Punch Man universe was a must?



YY: How could we not? When development started, we considered making Saitama the protagonist. However, he can defeat anyone with one punch, so instead we went for a customizable character who the player uses to dive in to the One-Punch Man world.

Was it difficult to turn One-Punch Man into a fighting game?



YY: Since the anime features lots of high-quality fight scenes, we tried to aim for that level of quality. We also worked hard to come up with the best way to include Saitama, the strongest hero, in a fighting game.

In related news, Bandai Namco has launched the final trailer for their highly anticipated fighting anime title — One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows!

The final trailer comes as a launch trailer where viewers get one last look at the game before it officially releases this weekend. In the trailer we get to see what the show is notoriously known for — One Punch knockouts! In addition, we also get a tease for the season pass content. As you can see at the very end, Bandai has four DLC characters planned for the title, the first being Suiryu. Check out the launch trailer for One Punch Man right here!

One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows is slated to release for the PS4, Xbox One, and PC on February 28, 2020. Are you excited to finally be getting a One Punch Man game? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: PS Blog