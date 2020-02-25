New One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows Launch Trailer is Filled With Epic KO’s; Season Pass Content Teased

Bandai Namco has launched the final trailer for their highly anticipated fighting anime title — One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows!

The final trailer comes as a launch trailer where viewers get one last look at the game before it officially releases this weekend. In the trailer we get to see what the show is notoriously known for — One Punch knockouts! In addition, we also get a tease for the season pass content. As you can see at the very end, Bandai has four DLC characters planned for the title, the ifrst being Suiryu

Check out the new launch trailer for One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows down below:

In related news, Bandai Namco released yet another trailer for One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows which showcases even more characters for the upcoming fighting title!

The trailer is quite short, not even clocking in at a minute, however, it showcases a ton of new characters for the game! If you’re a fan of the manga/anime, then you’ll be happy to see some of these faces. There’s a total of three new characters — Child Emperor, Spring Mustachio, and Handsome Ikemen Amai Mask. Read more about the new characters heading to OPM: A Hero Nobody Knows right here!

One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows is slated to release for the PS4, Xbox One, and PC on February 28, 2020. Are you excited to finally be getting a One Punch Man game? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: YouTube