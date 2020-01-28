New One Punch Man A Hero Nobody Knows Showcases A Bunch of New Characters in Action

Bandai Namco has been releasing some new trailers for their upcoming fighting titles for 2020, and today we’re looking at one of the highly anticipated titles — One Punch Man A Hero Nobody Knows.

The trailer is quite short, not even clocking in at a minute, however, it showcases a ton of new characters for the game! If you’re a fan of the manga/anime, then you’ll be happy to see some of these faces. There’s a total of three new characters — Child Emperor, Spring Mustachio, and Handsome Ikemen Amai Mask.

Check out the brand new One Punch Man A Hero Nobody Knows: Character trailer down below:

Known for creating repetitive anime fighting titles, it looks like Bandai Namco might have figured out how to change it up when it comes to One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows. If you’re a fan of the show, you know that funny gag that it usually takes Saitama a little time to arrive at the battle scene; this is where other characters would fight the main villain, and when it seems like all hope is lost, Saitama shows up to save the day.

Bandai Namco brought that into the game and to be honest, it’s kind of funny. As a fan of the show, this was one of my biggest concerns of creating a One Punch Man fighting title. Saitama finished battles with one punch so how could you have a whole fighting game focused on him? It seems that Bandai figured it out. I assume there will be a mode that you can use Saitama as a normal character and fight in a regular match, but it seems that players will have to fight villains while they wait for Saitama to show up! Learn more about the upcoming fighting title right here!

One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows is slated to release for the PS4, Xbox One, and PC on February 28, 2020. Are you excited to finally be getting a One Punch Man game? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: YouTube