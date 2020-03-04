New Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Update Brings Playlist Update, General Fixes, and More

Infinity Ward has taken to their website to announce and detail the latest update for their critically acclaimed multiplayer shooter, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare!

The new update is now available to download on all platforms and it comes bearing a ton of new fixes and changes. The biggest additions is the Playlist update which changes up some of the previous modes.

However, if you don’t mess around with the Playlists, no fret as Infinity Ward has made some changes to the gameplay, gun nerfs, and much more. If you’re looking for a specific change, make sure to check out the full set of changed down below!

Check out the full set of patch notes for the latest update for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare down below:

PLAYLIST UPDATE:

Shoot the Ship 24/7 (replaces Dirty Old House Boat)

3v3 Gunfight (replaces Gunfight 3v3 Snipers Only)

1v1 Me Bro – all Gunfight maps. Includes an always-on UAV and the ability to hear enemy players speaking

Boots on the Ground War – updated to regular Ground War with no tanks and removing Realism rules.

Removed Giant Infection

GENERAL FIXES:

Uzi:

Sped up sprint out time

New attachments available through challenges! New .41 AE caliber change for increased damage and range New Uzi Carbine Pro Barrel for increased range and bullet velocity



PC: Fixed a bug where the shaders status bar would read as paused in the UI even though the shaders were continuing to install in the background

CoD Caster:

Fixed a bug where killfeed colors would become inverted

Added a way to see when a player has activated Dead Silence

In CDL Domination, the round transition screen would display “Team Wins” instead of “Switching Sides” when the first round ends. This has been fixed.

Our patch notes from 2/25 contained weapon notes that did not actually make it into update itself. The below changes are now live as of today:

Increased close and mid-range damage for the AK 5.45x39mm round mags

Reduced recoil to the SA87 12.4 Factory Barrel

In related news, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is currently in its second season. The battlepass for the second season is live and filled with a bunch of great new unlockables; if you’re just jumping into the game, you might want to learn more about the Battlepass and Season 2 for CoD: Modern Warfare right here!

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is now available on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Are you still enjoying the critically acclaimed multiplayer shooter title? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: Infinity Ward