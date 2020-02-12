Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s Latest Trailer Details Season 2’s Battle Pass Tier

The Call of Duty community have a ton of content to sink their teeth into with the beginning of season two kicking off today. One of the big changes is the beginning and reset of a new battle pass and thankfully, Activision Studios has released a new trailer in which details what to expect of the tiers.

Check out the video down below.

The Battle Pass looks exciting as ever and has players over the moon with the return of Ghost to the multiplayer scene. Yes, that’s correct, fan-favorite character Ghost has joined the multiplayer as a legendary operator and a playable character. In addition to Ghost, the tiers range from a variety of in-game goodies including new weapons, operator skins, and blueprints. The new update which brings season two to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is now available, so get to grinding soldier!

Season Two is looking promising as it seemingly ticks off the ideal content drop. New fan-favorite maps, the return of Ghost, and new weapons seem like the perfect combination for the fan-base.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is off to a solid start with maintaining the perfect balance of new content over the past few months. This is a smart design choice to allow players to grind and level up all while keeping the engagement level high with new content always on the horizon. What has been your experience with the game over the past few months? Let us know in the comments down below and be sure to stay tuned to Gameranx for the latest gaming news releasing.