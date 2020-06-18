Pokémon Sword & Shield: Isle of Armor DLC – How To Earn & Evolve Kubfu | Legendary Irshifu Guide

Kubfu is the new legendary Pokémon you can earn on the Isle of Armor. By completing the Master Dojo trials, you’ll gain this friendly little fighting type bear. To truly unlock his potential, though, you’ll need to do so much more. Unlocking one of Kubfu’s two evolution forms is a huge undertaking, and we’ve got all the steps you need below.

The easiest part is just becoming best friends with Kubfu. The Isle of Armor helpfully provides a simple solution — the tricky part is just all the levels you’ll need to get. There are two challenge towers on the island. Depending on what type of Pokémon you want Kubfu to become, you’ll have to clear this tall towers. And if you’ve completing the game once before, you’ll need to do a lot of grinding to get Level 10 Kubfu into fighting shape.

If you want to know how to get Kubfu and how to evolve into all of his alternate forms, check out the complete guide below.

You’ll earn the Legendary Pokémon Kubfu after completing all three trials at the Master Dojo on the Isle of Armor. Once you defeat your rival trainer in the third trial, you’ll earn Kubfu as a reward.

This fighting bear Pokémon hasn’t yet reached his full potential — to evolve him, you’ll need to become better friends! And you’ll gain a new ability that makes that much easier.

On the Isle of Armor, you can select a Pokémon to walk with you while you explore. This will increase the Pokémon’s friendship with you. Whichever Pokemon is in the top spot in your Party will travel outside their Pokeball and gain friendship!

To increase friendship, you can also enter the camp and play or feed your Pokemon. The more you battle, you’ll also gain friendship.

To speed up the process, travel to the scenic locations on the Isle of Armor with Kubfu. There are four scenic locations.

Isle of Armor – Scenic Locations: Loop Lagoon : Talk to the trainer just outside Courageous Cavern. Brawlers’ Cave : An NPC is found near the cave entrance connected to the Soothing Wetlands. Challenge Road : From the Training Lowlands, take the stairs up to Challenge Road. Up two stairs, you’ll find a trainer NPC on the left. Potbottom Desert : Right near the exit to Warm-Up Tunnel.



After visiting all four locations, return to Master Mustard. Next, you’ll be able to evolve your Kubfu into one of two forms.

To Evolve Kubfu Into Urshifu , you’ll need to complete one of two Towers of Fists . Complete the Tower of Water to evolve into Urshifu (Rapid Strike Style ), which is Fighting / Water type. Complete the Tower of Darkness to evolve into Urshifu (Single Strike Style) , which is Fighting / Dark type.

You can only choose one tower, so choose wisely! There is a trainer opponent on each level of the tower, so you’ll need to level up Kubfu properly to reach the top. In these towers, only Kubfu can battle.

Complete these towers, and you’ll gain one of the two Urshifu forms! Then, you can gain the final form by using the Master Soup in the Master Dojo to unlock Urshifu’s Gigantamax Form. You’ll need to level him up to Level 70 (!!!) to complete the trials, so be prepared for a whole lot of grinding.

