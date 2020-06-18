Good Smile Company Announces Awesome The Last of Us Ellie Nenodroid Figure, Available to Pre-Order Now

Japanese figure collectible company — Good Smile Company, has announced a brand new Nenodroid figure for one of the most anticipated games of 2020 – -The Last of Us Part 2.

Yes, as you read from the headline, The Good Smile Company has announced an Ellie Nenodroid figure from the upcoming title — The Last of Us Part 2. The figure is now available to pre-order on the site for about 5600 hundred yen, which translate to about $53 USD.

The company released some images for the figure, which absolutely look fantastic. The design is set for Ellie in The Last of Us Part 2, so we have her new tattoo, clothing appearance, and some accessories she can wield.

Introducing the First-Ever The Last of Us Nendoroid From the PlayStation®4 game “The Last of Us Part II” comes a Nendoroid of Ellie! She comes with two face plates—a standard expression and a shouting expression. Weapons from the game including a gun, bow and arrow, machete and the infamous brick are included as optional parts. Be sure to add her to your collection!

In related news, the PlayStation Blog has announced today a brand new The Last of Us Part 2 merchandise line.

The new merchandise line for The Last of Us Part 2 is pretty epic as it is filled with a ton of stuff for fans to purchase. There’s shirts, hoodies, mugs, and even a one-to-one replica of Ellie’s guitar from The Last of Us Part 2, which retails for a whopping $700! Learn more about the new merchandise line right here!

The Last of Us Part II releases on June 19 exclusively for PlayStation 4 users. Are you excited to get your hands on the game? Let us know in the comments below!

source: Good Smile