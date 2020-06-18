Watch EA Play Live 2020 Livestream Event Right Here

EA has been a staple in the gaming community has for long as anyone remember, so when they announce a gaming event, you better keep an eye out.

With COVID-19 taking out mostly every convention/gaming conference of 2020, developers had to adapt to the times. EA has announced EA Play Live 2020. This is similar to what other publishers and developers are doing with their own games. We saw Sony’s Future of gaming event last week, which was pretty epic. Now, EA is up, and we have some high expectations to see what they have to showcase.

Watch the EA Play 2020 Livestream down below:

EA Play Live is an exciting showcase, hosted by Kinda Funny’s Greg Miller, that is dedicated to sharing the latest news and updates on EA’s hit game franchises – including fan favorites such as Respawn Entertainment’s Apex Legends as well as EA SPORTS’ FIFA and Madden NFL. This year’s show will include world premieres, updates on games players already love and first looks at gameplay from unreleased titles – all presented by our renowned developers.

Stay tuned to gameranx as we will be brinign you the latest breaking news from the livestreamed event as it goes. What are you hoping to see get announced or detailed at the event? Let us know in the comments below!

source: YouTube