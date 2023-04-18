Disney Speedstorm: Every Racer So Far

Disney Speedstorm is the latest racing game on the market, being similar to games like Mario Kart. The game features many different Disney characters and is planning to add many more in different seasons of the game, which will be paid for since the game will be free-to-play. Fans are already thrilled with the characters that are already in the game, including some of the fan-favorites from Disney and Pixar flims like Mickey, Belle, Jack Sparrow, and Sulley. In this guide, we are sharing with you a list of all the characters currently available in the game as well as characters we would like to see in the future.

What Characters Are In Disney Speedstorm?

There are many characters already in Disney Speedstorm, not to mention all the crewmates as well, but mainly will be discussing playable drivers that are in the game. For the Early Access, first day bunch of characters, we have so many to pick from already and if you pre-ordered, you even get to pick one to unlock right then. Below is a breakdown list of each one available on day one of release.

Mickey

Belle

Mowgli

Jack Sparrow

Megara

Mulan

Donald Duck

Hercules

Beast

Li Shang

Baloo

Elizabeth Swann

Sulley

Mike Wazowski

Randall

Celia Mae

Goofy

Figment

There isn’t a ton of characters right up front, but we have a very good selection with starters like Mickey, Belle, Jack Sparrow, and more. Going forward, we can already tell that the developers are planning to add more characters, possibly as paid content when the game comes out of Early Access. Below is a list of some of the characters we’d like to see enter the game in the near future.

Rapzunel

Flynn Rider

Olaf

Stitch

Elsa

Anna

Ursula

Aladdin

Jasmine

Jack

Sally

Alice

Cinderella

Buzz

Woody

There are so many characters the team could continue to add to the lineup of amazing Disney fan-favorites. But for now, this Disney themed racing game will only have the first few characters listed until its first update releases introducing us to whatever the team has in store for us.

Disney Speedstorm is available on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, and Nintendo Switch in paid early access. The game will be later free-to-play upon in-game pruchases.