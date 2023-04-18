Sackboy A Big Adventure: Bubble Jeopardy Dream Orb Locations

Bubble Jeopardy is one of the trickiest levels in Sackboy: A Big Adventure because one wrong move can mean falling to your death or onto spikes which then lead to death. Getting all three Dream Orbs is something of a tall order as a result, especially since one orb is broken into five pieces that need to be picked up as you traverse the entire level.

Here’s where to find all three Dream Orbs in Bubble Jeopardy in Sackboy: A Big Adventure.

More Sackboy: A Big Adventure guides:

| Cold Feat Dream Orb Locations | Up For Grabs Dream Orb Locations | Keys to Success Dream Orb Locations | Ready Yeti Go Dream Orb Locations | Treble in Paradise Dream Orb Locations | Have You Herd? Dream Orb Locations | Blowing Off Steam Dream Orb Locations | Sticking With It Dream Orb Locations | A Cut Above the Rest Dream Orb Locations | Slippery Slope Dream Orb Locations | Beat the Heat Dream Orb Locations | Monkey Business Dream Orb Locations | Going Bananas Dream Orb Locations | Water Predicament Dream Orb Locations | The Home Stretch Dream Orb Locations | Matter of Factory Dream Orb Locations | Sink or Swing Dream Orb Locations | Ferried Treasure Dream Orb Locations |

Dream Orb #1

One of the Dream Orbs in Bubble Jeopardy has been split into five pieces and scattered across the level. This means that you’ll need to find all of the pieces as you explore it. Be warned: this level is pretty dangerous so getting the pieces can drastically increase your risk of dying.

The first orb piece is found at the end of the first section where you need to hold onto the rotating sponges. Navigate the section until you jump up to a rotating sponge that has two spiked fish swimming around it. Ride the sponge to the northwest side and you’ll find the first piece floating in a bubble that you can jump to.

The second orb piece is found in the section where you ride the bubbles down through a tight maze that’s filled with spikes. After jumping from the first rotating sponge and getting back into the downward bubble stream, ride the stream down until you see an orb piece to the left that’s next to some bounce pads. Jump to the piece and use the bounce pads to get back into the stream.

Progress through the level until you get shot out of the plant cannon. Navigate the section where you need to jump from bubble to bubble while avoiding pufferfish until you get to the end. You’ll have a choice to jump left or right to proceed. Jump left and you’ll find some purple crates. Break the creates and you’ll find the third orb piece.

The fourth orb piece is found directly after the third one. Head to the right and get the checkpoint and then jump into the stream of bubbles moving down. To your right, you’ll see the next orb piece that you can get by jumping to it and then to the stream moving up.

The fifth and final orb piece is found at the end of the section where you got the fourth piece. Navigate through the bubbles and swings until you get to the final stream of bubbles that’s moving down. Instead of jumping to the right once you’re done with the section, climb the stream by jumping up and then once you’ve reached the top, jump up once more to claim the final piece.

Dream Orb #2

The second Dream Orb is found in the first section where you have to ride the bubble streams down through the maze. As soon as you get the checkpoint for the area, jump into the stream of bubbles that’s moving down but instead of going down jump up to get to the platform above the checkpoint. Here, you’ll be able to open the mystery prize egg that’s there. Instead of opting for the bells, hit the egg when it displays the bomb icon then walk back so you don’t get hurt in the blast. Once it goes off, the indestructible crate behind it will break revealing the second orb.

Dream Orb #3

The third Dream Orb is found in the section where you get the fourth and fifth orb pieces for the first Dream Orb. Instead of riding the bubble stream down to get to the area where the fourth piece is located, climb it up and you’ll find a platform with a mystery zipper door on it. Head through the door.

Inside the door, you’ll run into Gerald Strudleguff. Listen to him talk and once he’s done he’ll give you the final orb.