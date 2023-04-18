The Lord of the Rings: Gollum Devs Fires Back Over Fans Criticizing Their Elvish VO DLC

The Lord of the Rings fan base is massive, and over the years, it’s only continued to grow. We now have iconic novels, several movies, video games, and even an Amazon Prime television series. But a special DLC announcement was unveiled to get fans a bit more hyped up about a new game in the works. Those interested in The Lord of the Rings: Gollum would soon get the chance to dive into the game with Elvish VO. It’s likely something that would have intrigued fans if it wasn’t for the VO being locked away behind a paywall.

Fans might not have been keen on the fact that if they wanted Sindarin VO, they’d need to pay extra. It’s just dialogue as well, and it seems to just be for certain sections of the game. For those who might not have been paying too close attention to the game, it’s centered around Gollum. We know that this game narrative will take place between the events of The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings. Furthermore, we’ll get to experience the world through Gollum’s eyes and his encounter with different fantasy races, such as the elves. So naturally, you’d expect the elves to speak in their natural tongue, but that’s not always going to be the case.

Speaking to Eurogamer, the developers released a statement regarding the criticisms and fan feedback. Apparently, those who want to hear elves speak in their natural tongue will be able to catch some phrases. We’re not sure how much is featured, but there will be moments in the game when the elves will communicate using Sindarin. However, with this VO DLC, there will apparently be more VO and phrases spoken using this fantasy language. It’s worth pointing out that the developers noted these voice actors were trained to speak lines in Sindarin as well, so if you’re a die-hard fan of the franchise, you shouldn’t hear any mispronunciations.

Daedalic went the extra mile here and hired professional voice actors, who were trained in Sindarin by our lore experts. It is a DLC for the real Tolkien Devotees who want to immerse themselves even more into the world of Middle-Earth. Statement Given To Eurogamer

Still, the developers noted that they made this DLC VO for the real Tolkien devotees that want to immerse themselves in the world of Middle-Earth. So that will mean spending about another $10 to get this DLC unlocked with the Precious Edition. Fortunately, it does come with a few more goodies, so you’re not just paying $10 for a few more VO encounters in the game.

Currently, The Lord of the Rings: Gollum is set to launch on May 25, 2023. When the game does release, you’ll find it available for the PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S platforms.