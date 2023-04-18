The Division Showcase This Week Will Finally Update Us On Heartland & Resurgence

Fans of The Division might be interested in tuning into a new showcase event. This week it’s been unveiled that the developers will have a new showcase that will celebrate the past, present, and future of The Division franchise. We can tune into the showcase at the usual online streaming platforms, which are Twitch and YouTube. But, more specifically, you’ll want to tune into the Ubisoft channels for these platforms to get a first look into what’s to come for this iconic franchise.

This announcement came in the form of a tweet on the official Twitter account for The Division. Unfortunately, it doesn’t offer much more than alerting fans that they’ll want to sit in on the stream this April 20, 2023, which will start at 2 PM EDT. That was followed by a graphic that further highlighted that the games to be showcased are The Division 2, The Division Heartland, and The Division Resurgence. Starting off the stream, we’ll likely get a new look into the year five roadmap for The Division 2, along with the new Descent game mode. Of course, here’s hoping that the developers don’t end up dealing with another fiasco with The Division 2 as it did with the season 11 update.

Clear your calendar for April 20th because we're about to take you on a journey through the past, present, and future of The Division Franchise! #DivisionDay



📍Where: https://t.co/AgLpHuxLaQ & https://t.co/p1fQLf3lr6

🕔When: 11AM PDT/ 8PM CEST/ 2PM EDT pic.twitter.com/VJegCzicxv — Tom Clancy's The Division (@TheDivisionGame) April 18, 2023

But if you’re keener on the future of Tom Clancy’s The Division franchise, you might find the stream still worth your while. It’s said that we’ll get a gameplay preview of the upcoming The Division: Heartland. This is the free-to-play installment of the game franchise we’ve been waiting on for a little while. So far, we know that this game will feature a total of 45 players featuring a couple of different game modes. So if you’re looking for more of a PvPvE type of game or just PvE, this game could be a winner. We’ll just have to wait and see what the gameplay preview focuses on when the stream showcase airs.

That’s not all. We’re also told that The Division: Resurgence will get an update. This game installment hasn’t been highlighted as much, but like The Division: Heartland, this is another free-to-play video game experience. The difference here is that this game will be released for mobile devices, so that’s Android and iOS players. At any rate, if you’re a fan of the franchise, check in on the stream as it goes live; otherwise, there are always the VODs afterward.