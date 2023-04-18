Bungie Makes Bold Claim Popular Twitch Streamer LEAKED Destiny 2 Content For Years

Leaks are pretty common anymore in the video game industry. We see reports surface online from supposed sources that are in the know of the video game franchise or development studio. Unfortunately, for developers, this can hurt the various marketing plans and announcements they had planned to showcase online. Another area that this might hurt is entire procedures that might have been crucial to crafting exciting new content. That might be the case for Destiny 2, as the developers behind the popular IP, Bungie, might be reconsidering their community summits.

Destiny 2 players who had spent countless hours in the game and shared their gameplay with others might have been previously invited to these summits. Bungie unveiled earlier this month that community interaction was a rather key part of feedback on the future of Destiny. They enjoyed interacting with the community and crafting the game franchise into a means that appealed to fans and might have surprised them. However, those might be ending as Bungie made some bold claims that a streamer previously invited to these summits has been leaking content.

We are very disappointed to have learned this information and wish that things had gone differently with this person. We do not take these actions lightly, and we are confident in our decision.



This is our final communication on the matter. — Destiny 2 Team (@Destiny2Team) April 18, 2023

Bungie wouldn’t name the individual online, but their latest tweets suggest that their legal teams have reviewed irrefutable evidence that this individual was behind several leaks. Apparently, after going through different video recordings, messages, and images, Bungie is confident that one individual was responsible for sharing confidential information given at the community summits spanning multiple years.

Of course, since those reports surfaced online, it looks as if popular content creator Ekugan is the one being called out by Bungie. According to their Twitter account, the individual has reported that they are not responsible for the leaks and that Bungie made a huge mistake. Currently, Ekuegan is working to clear their name.

All I know is, that company made a huge mistake and I will clear my name. I am working on it, Don't worry < I see the real ones on the tags. My head is held high, I had a nature day today and man getting off the internet felt great. — G1 EK (@Ekuegan) April 17, 2023

We’re not sure what the future might hold for these claims by Bungie. Likewise, we’re uncertain if they will be shutting down their community summits going forward. At any rate, these are some bold claims, and hopefully, this doesn’t mean everyone that enjoyed these summits will suffer by no longer getting to supply their input on the future content planned out for Destiny 2. For now, all we can do is wait and see what unfolds.

Currently, Destiny 2 is available to play for free on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S platforms. While the game was initially released in 2017, Destiny 2 continues to see new content and updates regularly.