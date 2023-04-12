The Lord of the Rings: Gollum Has Gone Gold

Fans of The Lord of the Rings franchise can get ready for another game to head their way. We’ve been waiting on The Lord of the Rings: Gollum for a little while now, and today we’re getting word that the studio has officially gone gold. This new milestone accomplishment shouldn’t just excite the development team working on the project but anticipated players as well. Ultimately, this means that we shouldn’t expect the game to be held up any longer before it’s readily available to purchase within the marketplace.

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum is being developed by Daedalic Entertainment, and today the studio has taken to the game’s official Twitter account as they announced the project reaching the fabled gold status. If you’re unfamiliar with that terms, it’s a milestone each game reaches in development before it’s released into the market. Essentially, this means that the studio has reached a point in the production cycle that the team feels is ready for release. Now the production of physical discs and packaging can start up alongside shipping units out to various retailers.

The team can't wait for you to begin your journey in Middle-earth.#GollumGame pic.twitter.com/U3XEXcoN7g — The Lord of the Rings: Gollum (@GollumGame) April 12, 2023

While going gold typically means there’s nothing to stop the game from releasing into the marketplace, it doesn’t mean the studio is completely done with the project. There are generally employees that are still polishing the game up and clearing any additional bugs found. As a result, we often see a day-one patch released as well which further tweaks the game performance for players. Although, we’ll have to wait and see if that’s the case for The Lord of the Rings: Gollum or not.

If you haven’t been following this game project, The Lord of the Rings: Gollum follows the iconic Gollum character during the events after The Hobbit but before the start of The Lord of the Rings trilogy. This action-adventure game is going to bring out a new storyline yet to be told for the character, which you’ll get to witness starting on May 25, 2023. When the game does launch, you’ll find it available for the PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S platforms. Meanwhile, we know that Nintendo Switch players will receive the game at some point later this year. While we wait for the game to launch into the marketplace this coming month, you can check out the game trailer, which we have embedded above.