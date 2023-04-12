Call of Duty: Warzone 2- What are Workbenches in DMZ?

The launch of Season 03 is just around the corner and whether you’ll be playing Modern Warfare 2 or Warzone 2, there’s something for everyone. In multiplayer, new maps will make their debut, while fan favorite modes Cranked and Gunfight will return. In Warzone 2, the battle royale is preparing for the return of Plunder, a fresh gulag, and Warzone 2 Ranked Play during the season. As for Warzone 2’s DMZ mode, Workbenches are set to join the map and this guide has got you covered with their function and how to use them, so you know what to expect ahead of time.

In Season 03, we will see one of the biggest DMZ updates so far. Various new mechanics will be introduced, while there will be a new operator system which will see you choose from a selection of characters, loaded with their own unique pieces of equipment.

What are Workbenches and how will they work in Warzone 2 DMZ?

You can use your cash at the various Workbenches around the map to add attachments you’ve already unlocked for the Contraband’s weapon platform onto a piece of Contraband, or you can even remove them piece by piece. This new mechanic means that if you pick up a gun that doesn’t quite have the correct attachments, or if it may benefit from an extra attachment, you can do just that in Season 03.

Workbenches can be found near Buy Stations in the Warzone 2 DMZ mode. Make sure you have plenty of cash on hand, so you can get your gear in order and come out on top in your match. Its likely that Workbenches will be a popular addition to DMZ in Season 03. Watch your back for other opponents who want to customize their weapons.