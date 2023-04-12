The Last of Us Part I PS5 Patch Adds HBO Swag

The Last of Us was a massive hit when it was first released on the PlayStation 3. Since then, Naughty Dog has delivered a remastered edition and even a complete remake. However, while the video game has gained quite a bit of attention from fans alone, it recently had a new resurgence of fans alongside newcomers. Thanks to the HBO live-action adaptation, The Last of Us has started seeing an influx of players enjoying the game all over again or for the first time. However, regardless of where you land on that scale, those playing on PlayStation 5 recently had a new update.

In this update for The Last of Us Part I brought in a few bug fixes to the game. After all, what’s a new game release without its share of technical problems for developers to fix? But outside of the various bug fixes to the game, the development team added some new clothing cosmetics for Ellie. Thanks to a report from Eurogamer, we’re finding that these two new shirts made for Ellie, sorry Joel, are based on the HBO network and even The Last of Us live-action adaptation.

First off, one of HBO’s biggest hit series, The Wire, is featured on a blue shirt for Ellie. This is just a nod to HBO, in general, rather than having any actual meaning with the live-action adaptation. However, what does have some connection to the live-action series is a shirt featuring Mortal Kombat II. In the series, Ellie references Mortal Kombat and even has the opportunity to try out Mortal Kombat II within the show. This little nod to the show might appeal to newcomers just enjoying the video game from the show alone.

But again, this comes in the form of a patch 1.03 update. This adds a variety of improvements to combat, accessibility, and other bug fixes. Those interested in the full breakdown of what was tweaked can check out the official patch notes right here. Meanwhile, if you haven’t already done so, The Last of Us Part I is now available to pick up for both the PlayStation 5 and PC platforms. Meanwhile, we’re still left in the dark about just when the next season of The Last of Us will come out. But, of course, it’s already been said that this next season of the show won’t contain all of the narrative from The Last of Us Part II.