Sackboy A Big Adventure: The Home Stretch Dream Orb Locations

It’s not required for players to collect all of the Dream Orbs that are hidden in every level of Sackboy: A Big Adventure, however, players will need to collect a certain number of them in order to progress through the game’s story. After completing The Home Stretch and Matter of Factory, players will be required to cough up 50 Dream Orbs in order to push back the Uproar, Vex’s black infection that’s spread across the world.

If you’re looking for an easy way to grab three extra Dream Orbs before cashing in, then you can do so in one of the final levels before progress gets locked. Here’s where to find all three Dream Orbs in The Home Stretch from the second world in Sackboy: A Big Adventure.

Dream Orb #1

Getting the first Dream Orb requires a little bit of work and careful platforming. Play through the level until you encounter your first flame turret. Take out the turret and then grab one of the two seeds that are on the platform near it. You’ll see a pot and soil in the northwest corner of the platform, but if you put the seed in that, all you’ll get are Collectibells. Instead, grab the seed and traverse through the next section of the level with it, navigating the semi-challenging platforming puzzles.

Eventually, you’ll need to ground-pound on specific parts of the floor to make a path around a locked wooden door. Be careful where you drop the seed since this can cause it to easily be dropped off the side of the level. Continue forward until you get to the section of ground after the locked door/ground-pound section and you’ll find a checkpoint and a pot of soil that has a blue glow to it. Throw the seed into the pot and the first Dream Orb will be spat out.

Dream Orb #2

Continue through the level until you make it to a section of ground that has two flame turrets on it, one in each corner. Take both of them out and then look at the wall on the north side of the platform. You’ll notice that it has the same type of ground-pound switch on it as you’ve seen throughout the level. Hit the switch and a section of the wall will be pushed away to reveal a mystery zipper door. Go through the door.

Inside the zipper door, you’ll be in an area with multiple tubes to roll through. On the bottom floor, roll through the tube all the way on the right to pop out on the floor above you. Take out the two enemies and then take the tube on the far left to go to the top floor and get the second Dream Orb.

Dream Orb #3

The final Dream Orb is found right after getting the second one. After exiting the zipper door, complete the next section in the main path of the level where you need to use the ground-pound switches to make it across a long gap while avoiding the spiked-enemies. Once you get to the checkpoint, don’t go north as the main path guides you. Instead, look to the east and you’ll see a hidden platform to jump to.

Jump across the way and you’ll encounter Gerald Strudleguff who you met in the game’s first world. After listening to him talk for a moment, he’ll give you the final Dream Orb.