Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Gets Merch Line

There’s been plenty of news about The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom over the last day or so. The biggest one is that we got a new trailer for the game that highlighted the story, characters, and more that you’ll get to enjoy when the time comes. But another thing you might have noticed in the lead-up to the launch next month is that numerous stores have pre-order bonuses if you get the game through them. But that means some of us are kind of left out of the “swag” department if we don’t get those pre-orders in time, right?

Except, Nintendo has some other plans should you want to get in on the merch madness. They’ve revealed that on May 12th, the game’s release date, they’ll be dropping new merch for people to get. They currently only say it’ll be available in Japan, but we’ll see how that works out. It’ll likely go international, given how popular the franchise is. As you can see in the tweet below, there’s plenty to get.

There’s a poster with the game’s cover art. There are shirts and long-sleeve items, some books, a tie, a pin featuring the broken Master Sword, a carrying case, and more! We don’t know the price for these items, but we’d be willing to bet they’ll be cheap enough for most fans to get should they want them. We’d hazard a guess that plenty of people will want them.

Nintendo reveals a round of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom merch https://t.co/gzb9GduqOq pic.twitter.com/Yk6LS98Jdt — GoNintendoTweet (@GoNintendoTweet) April 14, 2023

It’s clear that Nintendo wants to do all it can for the game, and they feel it’ll be a big enough hit that people will come grab all this merch while they can. It’s not a bad strategy, given the sales of its predecessor.

Plus, Nintendo is using some of its other franchises to help build up hype for the game. It was announced today that the next Splatfest would feature a Tears of the Kingdom crossover by having players pick a side of the Tri-Force. Will you side with Ganondorf and his lust for power? Will you choose Zelda and bask in her wisdom? Or will you select Link and let courage guide you through your days?

We wouldn’t be surprised if other games got in on the action as the countdown continues until launch. So if you’re looking for ways to get more hyped about the upcoming title, you won’t be wanting, not if Nintendo has anything to say about it.