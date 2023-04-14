Destiny 2 Will Soon Detect Third-Party Cheating Peripherals

Cheating in video games is always going to be a cat-and-mouse situation. Developers will continue to fight back against exploits and cheats that allow players an unfair advantage over other players. Meanwhile, you have the constant evolution of this cheating software to ensure that their products and services remain undetected. Well, if you were using third-party peripherals to get past some of the cheat detection services in games, you might soon face a ban from Destiny 2.

It’s not uncommon for some players to purchase specific third-party peripherals that can be plugged into a console or PC. These devices allow scripts to run that give players extra sets of tools at their disposal. In fact, we recently had a report from Ricochet detecting this very same thing. So Call of Duty competitive players quickly discovered that certain third-party peripherals would be detected. Now it looks like Bungie is adopting this same policy in their cheat detection services for Destiny 2 and have alerted players that they shouldn’t be using these products going forward.

Bungie didn’t indicate just what peripherals would be detected. It’s their effort to avoid giving these companies any further attention. However, Call of Duty’s Ricochet specifically pointed out the Cronus line of products. But essentially, these products typically do the same thing, allowing players to activate a series of settings that are not accessible normally. For example, players could use settings to activate rapid fire, anti-recoil, aim assists, and auto sprint, among other useful tools, to give them an edge against other competitive players going through the game.

Our community has grown increasingly frustrated by a form of cheating that uses third-party peripherals with the intent to manipulate the game client. These devices are plugged into a computer or console, where they can—for example—execute simple scripts or trick the game into giving you extra aim assist. Bungie

At any rate, this is a warning of what’s to come, and it seems that Bungie will be banning these players if caught. Of course, just as mentioned earlier in this article, it won’t be long before cheat software is updated. So soon, we’ll once again see an influx of players cheating, which would prompt developers to make additional updates to ensure that their games are free from being tweaked for individual advantages. You can read more about the new means to prevent players from using third-party peripherals to execute scripts on the official Bungie blog post right here.