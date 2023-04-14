Splatoon 3 Getting Zelda-Themed Splatfest Next Month!

Nintendo is one never to waste a true opportunity to do either a crossover event with their properties or to use one of their properties to promote one of the other IPs that have a release coming. Splatoon 3 is quickly becoming the game that will serve as a “pre-launch hype machine” for certain Nintendo properties. You might recall that last November, they did a Splatfest that had you picking which type of Pokemon you usually have as your starter. It was a big hit, and everyone loved it. Fast forward to now, and we’re about to get that again with a Legend of Zelda twist.

As revealed by Nintendo on Twitter, a week before Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom releases on Nintendo Switch, they’ll be doing a Spaltfest revolving around the Tri-Force and the powers it bestows. In other words, are you on “Team Power,” “Team Wisdom,” Or “Team Courage”?

A special Splatoon x The Legend of #Zelda Splatfest in #Splatoon3 is ink-coming! Will you side with #TeamPower, #TeamWisdom, or #TeamCourage?



This special in-game event runs from 5/5 at 5pm PT to 5/7 at 5pm PT!

In many ways, this is one of the core themes of that franchise. Ganondorf is always seeking power, and that’s what Tri-Force grants him. Zelda has always been a wise woman, and she’s used that wisdom to save Hyrule alongside a certain hero. As for Link, his courage helps him throw himself into danger without a second thought, and he’s always willing to fight for what is right.

Given these options and the love tied to some of the characters, it’ll be interesting to see how things go for the selection process. The last Splatfest had one entry only getting 8% of the player behind them, but we have a feeling it’ll be a bit more even this time around.

But wait, there’s more! To further celebrate the game, the Tricolor Turf Wars will have a unique stage to play on: the Tri-Force incarnate! If that’s still not enough for you, Nintendo has also revealed that some special Splatoon 3 shirts will be available on the Nintendo store! That way, you can rep your favorite piece of the Tri-Force, and their attached character, in the real world!

The residents of the Splatlands love dressing up for Splatfests! To celebrate the Splatoon x The Legend of Zelda Splatfest in #Splatoon3, three new shirts are available for prepurchase!



Get yours:https://t.co/YyDt0RCkgB

As you can see, Nintendo is not messing around on this one. They want people to both enjoy the Splatfest and get their big title when it drops the following week. It’ll be interesting to see if Nintendo continues using its ink-based franchise to plug some of the others. Only time will tell.

In the meantime, let us know what side you’ll be on when the Splatfest comes!