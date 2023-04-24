Ubisoft Won’t Release An Upgraded Version Of The Division 2 Because More Players Are On last-Gen Consoles

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 launched back in 2019, just before we finally got the release of Microsoft’s Xbox Series X/S and Sony’s PlayStation 5. But while those consoles are now out and not facing short supplies, there might have been some players assuming an upgraded version would be coming for The Division 2. After all, the development team over at Ubisoft’s Massive Entertainment is still bringing out a variety of updates to the game to keep players logging in daily. However, that won’t be the case, as developers are not interested in bringing out an upgrade.

This comes from a recent conversation between MP1ST and The Division 2 creative director Yannick Banchereau. After asking if players will ever see a native release for The Division 2 on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, this is what Yannick had to say.

That’s unlikely because if we really wanted to take full advantage of those, since we only have one version of the game that is available on all platforms, taking full advantage of those would mean that the game would no longer be available on the old generations. We still have a lot of players that play on all generations and we are not ready to leave them behind and ask them to upgrade. Right now we are trying to make sure every time we add something, it still runs smoothly on the old gen as well. Yannick Banchereau – MP1ST

So it seems that there is no real motive for the developers to focus on making an upgraded version of The Division 2. However, according to Yannick, if the developers did bring out a new upgrade version, it would likely mean devoting their future updates to that build of the game. Furthermore, since more players are logging into The Division 2 through the Xbox One and PlayStation 4, it would force them to stop playing or purchase brand-new hardware to continue the gameplay experience.

That’s not something that would make too much sense for the developers. Instead, they can keep all players happy with their current setup. Those on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S can still enjoy The Division 2. In fact, they get the bonus of 4K and 60 FPS, so there is a slight bump up for those platforms compared to last-generation hardware.

In the meantime, the developers are still working on the game by providing post-launch content. However, if you haven’t already given The Division 2 a chance, the title is available for purchase on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One platforms. Meanwhile, as mentioned, Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5 platforms can enjoy this game through backward compatibility.