Dead Island 2’s Extended Gameplay Reveal Trailer Highlights Gore-Filled Action

Dead Island 2 seemed like a game that would forever be stuck in development hell. With no plans ever revealed to cancel the game, fans of the franchise were forced to wait and see if there would be signs of life. Years after its initial reveal and even exchanging hands between development studios. The game finally had a new lease of life with a new reveal trailer and launch date. Now, we have another gameplay trailer to check out.

The footage offers nearly fifteen minutes of gameplay. If you haven’t been keeping too close attention to this game, this gameplay footage should catch you up on what to expect when this title launches. Essentially, we’re given small snippets of gameplay footage regarding a mission you’ll find relatively early into the campaign.

Now some of the weapons and skills were unlocked for this gameplay footage. Otherwise, you’d have to wait until later in the campaign progression to receive them. But overall, the game mission has our protagonist seeking an evacuation point on the map. However, to reach the area, you’ll have to deal with hordes of undead zombies and even other survivors that have their own requests for aid. With developers Dambuster Studios setting this installment in LA, players will find several iconic locations as they explore the map.

Likewise, during your exploration, you’ll encounter various zombies. The gameplay footage also offered a brief look at apex zombies. These buffed zombies have unique attributes that make it a more challenging battle than the standard undead walkers you’ll come across. Meanwhile, just like the first installment, Dead Island 2 is filled with different weapons. These weapons could range from guns to various melee items like swords, hammers, and daggers. Best of all, you’ll have the ability to further tweak these weapons to make them even more creative and insanely buffed.

Dead Island 2 is set a few months after the events of the first Dead Island game. Players are taking the role of a survivor seemingly immune from the virus. However, it seems that you’ll also use this virus within your body as another tool to unleash a fury of attacks against an enemy. Currently, Dead Island 2 is set to launch on April 21, 2023. When the game launches into the marketplace, you’ll find it available on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms.