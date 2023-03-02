Hi-Fi Rush Crosses Two Million Players!

We all know that sometimes the video game industry can feel repetitive. As if every year we’re simply waiting on the “next big sequel” from that “long-running franchise” and that when a new game comes around, it might be good, but it might not get a follow-up to do even better. But to all things, there is an exception, and in this case, that exception is Hi-Fi Rush. The game from Tango Gameworks and Bethesda came out of literal nowhere during an Xbox presentation and was shadow-dropped to the world. That usually would spell doom for a game, but not this time.

The reason was that the trailer they showed before they announced the shadow drop was so good, stylish, and fun that gamers couldn’t help but try it out. So despite the lack of marketing for it, the game had instant word of mouth, and it paid off. The title instantly got good reviews from those who tried it, furthering the hysteria around it. To the extent that Bethesda posted on Twitter yesterday that Hi-Fi Rush has crossed two million players!

Two million players have moved to the beat of @hifirush! Keep on being rockstars! pic.twitter.com/qY9S7ldevC — Bethesda (@bethesda) March 1, 2023

While it is a little curious that they said it was “two million players” versus “two million units sold,” the result is essentially the same. The game is doing very well, and Bethesda is pleased with the gamers’ and critics’ reactions.

One of the reasons that people liked it was that it felt like a fresh and unique video game. You play as Chad, who volunteers for an experiment that goes horribly wrong, and now he has an MP3 player where his heart should be. Oops. He eventually meets other freedom fighters who wish to take down the evil organization that hurt them.

Visually, the game is very striking and has its own flair. But it’s the gameplay that sticks out the most. The rhythm-focused title makes you time Chad’s attacks and moves to the beat of the background music. The better you do, the more damage you impart on enemies. Moreover, the game rates you after every level to show you how well you did. Or how inept you are at keeping a beat.

As you work through the company, you’ll fight the department heads in epic boss fights that’ll test your skills and teamwork abilities to the fullest.

So if you’re not one of the two million who have already tried the game, perhaps now is when you start your jam session.