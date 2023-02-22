Hi-Fi Rush Is Now Over 10,000 Steam Reviews, 98 % Positive

Most gamers also seemed to like every aspect of this game, based on the content of the Steam user reviews.

Tango Gameworks game designer John Johanas shares some happy news continuing the good vibes coverage of everyone’s favorite not-indie darling, Hi-Fi Rush.

In a tweet, Johanas confirmed that Hi-Fi Rush now has over 10,000 game reviews on Steam. Of that amount, 98 % have given positive reviews. That means its Steam reception is at Overwhelmingly Positive.

Oh man! It hasn’t even been a month but we already hit 10,000 reviews on Steam for #HiFiRush and with such a high positive rating!



The team and I can’t express how grateful we are for everyone who’s played and we hope even more will join in and rock out with us! pic.twitter.com/UWkkojuSh8 — johnjohanas (@johnjohanas) February 21, 2023

As of our recent check, that percentage and reception remains, at 11,037 total reviews, 10,182 of which have been positive and 216 have been negative.

Interestingly, a quick look at game reviews doesn’t really point to anything particular that fans like. Yes, that does mean that gamers generally like everything about this game, from the cartoony presentation, story, gameplay, and of course, the soundtrack.

So, this may not be what most players get out of it, but what do the negative reviews say?

Again, the sentiment is all over the place, but one observation juts out from the rest. A few players, especially the ones who played through most of it or finished it, felt that Hi-Fi Rush was one note, so to speak.

These players did also enjoy the game for the first few hours that they played it, but soured somewhere in the middle. Essentially, the common sentiment among the critics is that the rhythm action based gameplay is not good enough to sustain them through the whole game. So they describe the gameplay as “boring”, “repetitive”, “a chore,” etc.

I also noted some players who found that Hi-Fi Rush’s accessibility features were lacking. For those who are sensitive to it, at least one reviewer commented that the game needs a photosensitivity warning. One player also complained that they experienced cramps from the QTEs, even after enabling one button QTEs.

There were also some complaints that the game isn’t actually synced to the music, but that would definitely be a minority complaint. As we had covered, John Johanas (the same Johanas who tweeted this) revealed that Tango Gameworks had to rework how their whole animation system worked to make the game sync up. It isn’t always going to 100 % sync down to each animation frame. But, as he says, the system will “interpolate it so that it’ll land on the beat.”

Aside from Steam, Hi-Fi Rush is also available on Epic Games Store on Windows, as well as Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Game Pass, including Xbox Cloud Gaming.