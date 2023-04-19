Disney Dreamlight Valley Players Have Finally Unlocked The First Community Challenge

Disney Dreamlight Valley has continued to bring players regularly. With fans trying to keep their magical world safe and cared for, there is plenty of new content being added. So you’ll never run out of things to do within the game. In fact, fans have started and finished the first Dreamlight Park Community Challenge. If you haven’t already logged into the game, the first reward has been unlocked, so you best check your in-game mailbox to reap the rewards.

While the developers have been adding new content to the game, there are also limited-time events to take advantage of. For instance, there is the Dreamlight Park Community Challenge that is going on right now. Players will work together as they attempt to unlock these various decor packs. The game’s entire player base is contributing to ensure that these decor packs get unlocked for everyone, and the first challenge has been completed. If you haven’t been keeping tabs on the Dreamlight Park Community Challenge, we’ll include the unlocks and challenges below.

Dreamlight Park Community Challenge

300K Parks Balloons Placed – Crafted Balloon Decor Pack – Unlocked

350K Trashcans Placed – Crafted Road & Fencing Pack – Locked

400k Topiaries Placed – Flower Pack – Locked

450K Disney Park Dream Styles Unlocked – Iron and Dark Wood Pack – Locked

600k Disney Park Attractions Placed – Mystery Disney Parks Item – Locked

So with the first challenge unlocked, the next one on the list that might get completed next would be the trashcans placed. Of course, that’s just our speculation, as we’ll just have to wait and see what players manage to unlock next. It seems that the heavy-hitter item here that you’ll want is the Mystery Disney Park Items when you place 600K Disney Park Attractions. With that said, the rewards you unlock will be found in your mailbox, so you’ll want to head over and check when each challenge gets completed.

Hold onto your Valleys, they might just float away! 🎈✨ 300k Parks Balloons have been placed – unlocking the first Dreamlight Park challenge reward. Check your in-game Mailbox for your rewards! pic.twitter.com/wmxWzpf8Qq — Disney Dreamlight Valley (@DisneyDLV) April 18, 2023

Meanwhile, you don’t have forever to sit on these challenges. Players will have until May 31, 2023, to finish these challenges. With that said, Disney Dreamlight Valley is available to pick up and play on the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S platforms. In the meantime, you can check out a game trailer for Disney Dreamlight Valley in a video we have embedded above.