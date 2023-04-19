Sackboy A Big Adventure: Choral Reef Dream Orb Locations

Some of the most memorable moments in Sackboy: A Big Adventure come in the form of the game’s musical levels. Choral Reef, the game’s second musical level is set to David Bowie’s “Let’s Dance” and is full of fun setpieces timed to the classic track.

Here’s where to find all five Dream Orbs hidden in Choral Reef from Sackboy: A Big Adventure.

Dream Orb #1

The first Dream Orb isn’t found until partway through the level. After going up the stairs that shoot spikes out of them to the beat of the music, you’ll find yourself in an open area that has pufferfish enemies dancing in a large circle. To the right of them, you’ll see a record player with a spinning record. Jump up to the record player and you’ll find the first Dream Orb.

Dream Orb #2

The second Dream Orb is found when you make it to the section where you’re riding a carriage that’s being pulled by sea horses. After you start moving, you’ll pass a ledge that has the Dream Orb on it that’s only able to be reached by using the bounce pads on the floor of the carriage. The pads are only activated by the beat of the music, however, so you’ll need to properly time the jump to the beat.

Dream Orb #3

After being shot out of the plant cannon once you’re done on the carriage, head left instead of right in the area that’s full of pufferfish that are moving in a line to the beat of the song. Jump up to the platform there and then use the jump pads on the ground to grab the third Dream Orb as it floats above you.

Dream Orb #4

Once you’ve completed the area that’s immediately after being shot out of the plant cannon, continue along until you reach an area with two platforms that have records running in circles on the floor with pufferfish enemies swimming around them. Go to the record to the northeast and then look to the northwest. Here, you’ll see a platform that has spikes shooting out of it to the beat of the music. Above the spikes is the fourth Dream Orb for you to grab.

Dream Orb #5

After grabbing the fourth Dream Orb, you’ll be in a section where a giant monster opens its mouth and you have to run inside it. Collect the five orb pieces that are littered around the area by avoiding the bounce pads in the monster’s mouth. Once you have all five, the fifth Dream Orb will form and it’ll be added to your inventory.