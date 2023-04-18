Disney Speedstorm Gets Launch Trailer

Are you ready to get in gear and race alongside some of Disney and Pixar’s most famous characters? If so, get ready for Disney Speedstorm, which is about to launch and is in early access right now on Nintendo Switch. So what separates this game from the numerous other racers on the market? Simply put, the Disney/Pixar characters roster is there for more than just looking good and helping you be closer to your favorite character. Each has special abilities and skills that will help you on the track if you use them. So don’t just pick your favorite. Pick the one that’ll help you win on the track!

Additionally, the more you race with your desired character, the more you can level them up and improve their stats so they can be even better on the track! But it won’t just be your racer that you’ll need to learn about. There are numerous skills and abilities that will be taught to you through racing on the track that you’ll need to be adept at to capitalize on. We’re talking about learning the way the track moves and flows so you can speed through key areas or take shortcuts.

Or how about learning to drift in your car to pick up speed? That’ll be something you need to master. Plus, there are the Nitro Boosts that you’ll get that you can use to give your car a little more “oomph” when the time comes.

Returning to the Disney element of things, you’ll find that the Disney/Pixar theme extends beyond the bounds of the characters. The tracks you race on will be part of classic films, both animated and live-action. So you’ll want to take a lap in them several times over to learn everything possible and see them from every angle.

If that’s not enough for you, you could always jump into the multiplayer mode and see how well you stack up against your friends and online rivals! That way, you know there’s always another race around the bend. The only question is whether you’re mouse enough to take it!

Even with the launch of the game imminent, the content won’t be slowing down. Disney Speedstorm will add more racers and tracks for you to test your skills on, and that’s only the tip of the iceberg.

So get ready to race with your favorite characters when the game arrives. You can check out the launch trailer below: