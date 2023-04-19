Final Fantasy VI Pixel Remaster: How to Recruit Gogo to Your Party

While there are plenty of characters to recruit in the first half of Final Fantasy VI Pixel Remaster, a couple can only be found much later.

As any fan of Final Fantasy VI Pixel Remaster will well know, the game contains the biggest cast of playable characters of any entry in the series. With 14 characters to recruit to your party, the majority of which you’ll have to find twice, the game unites an eclectic group of survivors with their own unique motivations and skills against the Empire and its made jester, the sinister Kefka.

However, there are a couple of characters that can’t be found until after Kefka has enacted his evil betrayal of Emperor Gestahl and taken control of the statues on The Floating Continent. One of these is Gogo, and despite his lackluster appearance, the character is a very capable party member and can be utilized in many versatile ways, no matter what kind of party you’re trying to build up for the endgame. As such, you’re definitely going to want to add him to your roster.

How to Get Gogo on Your Team in Final Fantasy VI Pixel Remaster

If you’re looking for Gogo in the World of Balance, unfortunately, you’re destined to be disappointed. While there are glitchy ways to hack him into your party early, he won’t have a personality, and with so many great characters to use early on, it’s not even worth trying to get him early. With this in mind, your best bet is to wait until the apocalyptic events that occur on The Floating Continent.

Where to Find Gogo in the World of Ruin

To get Gogo in the World of Ruin, you’ll need to have found Setzer and go through his quest to find the greatest airship ever built: The Falcon. Once you’ve got it, you can fly through the World of Ruin at your leisure and explore previously unknown locations. Head to the northeastern corner of the world map and look for a small island near the edge of the border.

Once you land on Triangle Island, wander around until you meet an enemy called a Zone Eater. Don’t fight it, though, but simply let it eat your party. This will take you to a secret dungeon. Next, take the stairs down, as the ones up will take you back to the world map. You’ll have to make your way through the dungeon to the end in order to get Gogo on your team, but the good news is that once you find him, he’s essentially a jack of all trades.

Gogo can not only equip any weapon type, but he can also use any magic in the game. This makes him a real ace up your sleeve and a versatile character more akin to the protagonists of Final Fantasy VII or VIII.