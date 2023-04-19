Minecraft Legends: How To Unlock First Golem Super Units | Oak, Stone & Diorite Golem Locations Guide

Upgrade your army with the ultimate unit in Minecraft Legends. Before taking on the generals of the Piglin Army, you can summon three permanent allies that add exponential power to any engagement. There are three ‘Super Units’ to unlock in the game, and you’ll have to find them in the overworld. Once you complete the Night Beacon quest, these optional units can be interacted with. You’ll just need a lot of gold to get them. Below, we’ll explain how to unlock the ability to summon these units, and how to assemble them so they join your war band.

Gold is a rare resource required to revive the First Golems. To get gold, you’ll need to raid Piglin Outposts. Rarely, these outposts will have a Piglin Chest. These locked chests often contain treasuries of gold, and destroying Piglin bases will reward you with a gold bounty. To unlock Piglin Chests, hunt overworld Piglins until one randomly drops the Piglin Key. You only need one, so after getting the key, you’ll be able to open every chest in the world. Very handy for grinding out the 100 Gold required for each golem.

How To Unlock All First Golems | Super Unit Guide

First Golems are incredibly powerful permanent units that can be unlocked with Gold and other resources. These ultimate units are only available after completing the Night Beacon quest.

After interacting with a ‘First’ Golem site, return to the Well of Fate and construct Improvement: Wake the Firsts. This costs 100 Stone and 100 Prismarine. Build the upgrade, then you can interact with the First Golems on the map. It costs Gold to wake them. Each First Golem has a different powerful ability.

First of Oak : Found in the northwest Badlands Region, to the east of the Creeper Mob village. Ranged Giant Golem. This giant Plank Golem is extremely strong with a powerful ranged attack.

First of Stone : Found in the Meadow Region on the center-east section of the map. It is located to the east of the Forest Village in the center-right of the map. Melee Giant Golem. This massive Stone Golem is extremely tough and can tank damage while smashing buildings by throwing giant boulders.

First of Diorite : Found in the Jagged Peaks Region to the northeast of the Horde of Bastion, southeast of the Zombie Mob village. Support Giant Golem. Summons mobs to help fight in battle so you can overwhelm your enemy with numbers.

First Golems are permanent allies. If you lose track of them, they will always appear on your world map. Return to them and call them to your side. They’ll also rejoin you when you fast-travel to new locations. First Golems do not count toward your total golem count.