Minecraft Legends: How To Get A Piglin Key & Unlock Piglin Chests | Gold Resource Guide

Piglin Chests are valuable locked chests located at random Piglin Outposts all over the Overworld in Minecraft Legends. These chests are packed with one of the rarest resources in the game — Gold. There aren’t many ways to get gold at the start of your adventure, and if you want to unlock powerful units like the First Golems or Power Towers, you’ll need to collect as much gold as you can. Early in the game, the only other way to earn gold is by destroying Piglin Outposts and more powerful Nether Portal bases.

Opening Piglin Chests is one of the better ways to supplement your gold income. But you’ll need a Piglin Key to unlock them. You’ll only need one Piglin Key to open every chest on the map. Piglin Chests often contain gold but may also contain useful permanent upgrades like more Resource Allays or Builder Allays. Basically, you’ll want to open every Piglin Chest you can, and you’ll want to get a Piglin Key early so you don’t have to track down all the chests you’ve already found. This is one of the first tasks you’ll want to do after completing the tutorial section of the story.

Piglin Chests | How To Get A Piglin Key

Piglin Chests are unique chests that are only found in Piglin Outposts. These chests are locked and require a special item called a Piglin Key. Piglin Chests are distinguished from regular chests by their shape — Piglin Chests have a shaped like a Piglin Head.

How To Open Piglin Chests: The Piglin Key is dropped randomly by Piglin enemies in the Overworld. These enemies appear most often at night. Travel with a party of Golems and fight wandering Piglin squads — defeat enough of them and you’ll find a key.

Only one key is required. All Piglin Chests can be opened once you acquire a single key. Piglin Chests often contain gold, one of the key resources required to assemble First Golems or disassemble Power Towers. Piglin Chests may often contain bonus Allays. Unlocking additional Allays (Resource gatherers or builders) is a permanent upgrade.

There are two types of chests in the Overworld. Piglin Chests, which we’ve just discussed, and standard Chests. Both contain unique rewards and they’re all worth tracking down. If you’re near a chest it will appear on your compass but will NOT appear on your map.

Piglin Chest Rewards : Gold or +1 Allays. Requires Piglin Key to open.

: Gold or +1 Allays. Requires Piglin Key to open. Regular Chest Rewards: Prismarine or +1 Allays. No key required to open.

Piglin Chests often contain gold, while standard chests (no key needed) will contain Prismarine, which is used to construct upgrades at the Well of Fate. Both Gold and Prismarine are incredibly useful resources, so always be on the lookout for more chests. You’ll regret it if you miss even one in the early game.