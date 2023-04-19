Minecraft Legends: How To Destroy The Night Beacon | Campaign Quest Guide

The first major mission in Minecraft Legends is the Night Beacon. After an extended series of tutorials showing, you how to defend villages and attack Piglin Outposts, you’ll finally face off against a real challenge. The Night Beacon is a massive stronghold with a portal at the center, spawning infinite Piglins and turning the day into endless night. This fortress is guarded by high level enemies, and there’s no easy way to boost your army’s average strength just yet. You can’t build powerful units or unlock ultimate golems yet. You’ll have to rely on the measly starter magic, making this one of the harder missions in the entire game.

There’s so much to learn early in the game, you might not fully understand all the game mechanics yet. If you don’t use everything at your disposal in this mission, it can be punishingly difficult. Here’s what you need to know to make the Night Beacon a lot easier.

How To Beat The Night Beacon | Campaign Quest Guide

After learning the ropes, your Legendary Hero will face off against your very first tough challenge — a massive fortress that’s spreading endless night. This stronghold is guarded by powerful Piglin generals and units you won’t normally be able to overcome. Before attempting to destroy this dangerous location, try these tactics.

Build a Wellhouse outside the Netherrack of the fortress. If you die, you’ll respawn here and be able to jump into battle much faster.

Build Spawners for Plank Golems, Cobblestone Golems, Grindstone Golems, and Mossy Golems. I recommend going into battle with x10 Cobblestone Golems, x5 Plank Golems, x3 Grindstone Golems and x2 Mossy Golems.

Around the battlefield, you'll find powerful ally mobs. These are creatures that are normally your enemies in Minecraft. The Illagers and other creatures will fight with you, and you can lead as many of them as you want. You're not limited to the 20 Golem spawn limit.

The allied mobs are incredibly important for this fight. Collect all of them (call them with [X]) you can in a given area, then lead them across the nearest bridge. Destroy all the Piglin Towers and enemy unit spawners you can before targeting the gates. Don’t go inside yet!

Before entering the stronghold, we’ll want to prepare for the assault. Send your x20 Golems into battle against Piglin spawners and towers outside the stronghold walls.

After sending in your Golems, go and collect ally mobs. These can appear in very large groups. Grab as many as you can, then lead them to destroy more towers and spawners.

There are many groups. You'll find at least four giant groups of mobs all around the stronghold, usually on the netherrack that forms the barrier of the Piglin region. Grab all the mobs you can and lead them to attack different areas of the Strongold! We want to weaken them as much as possible.

There are many Piglin spawners outside the stronghold itself. Destroy as many as you can. We don't need to destroy all of them.

The allied mob are very powerful, so we want to keep as many of them alive as possible. There’s no need to watch them fight. After sending them into battle to destroy structures, you can sprint to another mob and order them around, then sprint to the next mob. They’ll destroy everything nearby on their own!

After clearing away the outer defenses of the castle, start destroying the gates. The interior of the castle is protected by powerful Piglin units — way stronger than anything we’ve encountered before now. There are also many, many towers.

After breaking down the gates on all sides, send your mobs / golems to destroy as many Piglin defense towers as you can — and their spawners.

to destroy as many Piglin defense towers as you can — and their spawners. Clear out what you can, then lead your entire army to attack the main structure in the center of the castle. This large spawner is where most of the powerful Piglins will fight. Ignore them and destroy the tower itself!

While fighting, sprint back to your Golem Spawners to collect more Golems and lead them into battle. You can continuously sprint back and forth, leaving your units to fight on their own while you gather replacements for lost troops. Don’t leave those allied mobs doing nothing! They’re extremely powerful and can help destroy structures so much faster than your standard golems.