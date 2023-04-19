Sackboy A Big Adventure: Light at the Museum Dream Orb Locations

There are a handful of auto-scrolling levels in Sackboy: A Big Adventure and Light and the Museum is one of them. In truth, it’s not fully an auto-scroller at all times, but a large majority of it is which means that if you miss one of the collectibles, you’ll need to replay the level to get them since you won’t be able to do much backtracking. Luckily, the level is pretty short and if you follow the guide below, you won’t have much trouble finding them all in one go.

Here’s where to find all five hidden Dream Orbs in Light at the Museum from Sackboy: A Big Adventure.

More Sackboy: A Big Adventure guides:

Dream Orb #1

The first Dream Orb is found directly at the start of the level and is completely unmissable. As soon as you gain control of Sackboy, head to the east and you’ll see the Dream Orb sitting on a square pedestal. Jump up to grab it and land on the pedestal to reveal the way forward to the east.

Dream Orb #2

The second Dream Orb is found just a few seconds after grabbing the first one. Continue to the east as the camera scrolls to the right until you get to a section that has a giant line of crabs in security hats. Avoid the crabs by jumping on a square clock step at the end of the section to the east and then jump from the clock to the platform to the west that has the second Dream Orb on it.

Dream Orb #3

Continue through the level as normal until you get to the section where the path to the east diverts into a high path and a low path. Take the high path and you’ll need to avoid more security guard crabs. In the center of the path, you’ll find the third Dream Orb floating above the patrolling crabs for you to jump up and grab,

Dream Orb #4

Continue through the level until you get to the section where you can fight the two ram-like enemies to unlock the Knitted Knight Trials for the area. Instead of fighting them, take the revealing plant that’s sitting on the north side of the area and backtrack south to the platform that you slid down on. When you do, you’ll reveal that the platform and be walked through when you’re holding the plant. Inside the platform is the fourth Dream Orb.

Dream Orb #5

Play through the level until you pick up the second revealing plant that shows you the hidden floors that allow you to cross the major gap going north. When you get to the end of the section, don’t go into the second plant cannon. Instead, walk behind the plant cannon with the plant in hand and you’ll reveal a hidden platform for you to jump to that has the final Dream Orb on it.