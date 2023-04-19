Sackboy A Big Adventure: Eelectro Swing Dream Orb Locations

Sackboy™: A Big Adventure_20230419133340

Here’s where to find all five Dream Orbs in Eelectro Swing from Sackboy: A Big Adventure.

Dream Orb #1

Play through the level until you get to the first section where you’re attacked by two enemies. Take care of them and then use your grappling hook to grab onto the cylindrical sponge that’s hanging above them. Use it to swing into the two bubbles above the area and then jump through the mystery zipper door.

Inside the door, you’ll need to ground-pound on the open-mouth floor tiles to make a bridge to the first Dream Orb while avoiding the electrical balls being shot out of the far side of the room.

Dream Orb #2

After exiting the mystery door from the first Dream Orb, continue along the main path until you get to the next checkpoint. To the northwest, you’ll see a pull rope that’s glowing blue. You won’t be able to pull it all the way out if you’re standing on the platform it’s poking out of so, instead, use your grappling hook while standing on the platform with the checkpoint and pull it out from there. Once it’s out, the second Dream Orb will pop out and be yours to pick up.

Dream Orb #3

Continue through the level as normal until you have to go through a zipper door to progress. On the other side of the door, you’ll be prompted to go southeast, but instead of doing that jump off the ledge to the southwest and use your grappling hook to swing to the hidden platform there.

When on the other side, you’ll run into Gerald Strudleguff. Listen to him talk and when he’s done, he’ll give you the third Dream Orb.

Dream Orb #4

Play through the level as normal until you get to a large open area that’s broken into four ascending platforms with several enemies on them. Take out the enemies and then turn your attention to the treasure chest in the middle platform. When you get close to it, it’ll try to run away from you. Catch up to it and hit it and it’ll open up and spit out the fourth Dream Orb.

Dream Orb #5

The final Dream Orb has been split into five pieces. You’ll be able to collect them all in the area where two eels are spinning in a circle on a large platform around a pull rope. Collect all five pieces around the circle and the final Dream Orb will be yours.