Minecraft Legends: How To Unlock The Brilliant Beetle Mount | Swap Mounts Guide

There’s a better way to explore the Overworld in Minecraft Legends. Very early in the story, your hero can find a special mount that makes exploration easy. The Brilliant Beetle is a semi-hidden mount upgrade that gives you the power to climb mountains (or walls) easily and glide when jumping off cliffs. If you’re struggling with annoying peaks and difficult biomes, the Beetle Mount makes traversal so much more convenient. You really don’t want to miss this.

Minecraft Legends is a unique twist on the RTS genre. You control the hero — and while they can’t fight on their own, they can command a customizable army of mob minions. By collecting and commanding your forces, you can defend villages and destroy strongholds. There are multiple unit types, and as you expand your war campaign, you’ll earn new structures that will help you in battle. Between defending helpless villagers, you’ll need to explore a vast Overworld map that’s full of useful treasures and upgrades. One of those upgrades is the incredibly useful Brilliant Beetle. We’ll explain how to find it in the full guide below.

Brilliant Beetle Guide | Upgraded Mount Location

The Brilliant Beetle is a handy alternate mount — it isn’t quite as quick as the standard Horse Mount, but the Beetle has a unique ability.

The Brilliant Beetle Mount gives your hero two special abilities. When mounted, you can climb any wall . You can simply walk straight over Piglin walls, making it much easier to navigate. This Mount also allows you to slowly flutter downward after jumping. This glide protects you from fall damage and allows you to jump longer distances.

The Brilliant Beetle can be found before completing the Night Beacon quest. It appears during the night at a “?” to the east of your Well of Fate. Open your map and place a marker to navigate to the location.

Brilliant Beetle Location : Located in the Jungle Region to the east of the Well of Fate. Look for the “?” marker as you cross through this region. There is a small glowing pond where the beetles hang out. Approach a beetle and press [X] to mount it. Now you can sprint, jump, and climb over anything.

Your horse mount will follow you. You can swap back to your horse at any time. Beetles can also randomly be found in the overworld — I haven’t tested if these can also be mounted, but I know the Beetles at the special marked location on your map can be.

The Beetle is incredibly useful for climbing stronghold walls in Piglin bases or for crossing difficult terrain like the Jagged Peaks. With the Brilliant Beetle, going northwest to the Badlands is simple. The Beetle is basically required — it makes exploration much easier. You can reach any area of the map right from the beginning of the game with ease. Mountains won’t slow you down.