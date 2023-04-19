Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree Details Potentially LEAKED Online

Update:

It appears that the footage and details was debunked. It was noted to be an art project from the artstation user Cayde7.

Original Story…

Elden Ring fans have been waiting for official new details regarding Shadow of the Erdtree. This DLC doesn’t have too many details out quite yet, but with Elden Ring being such a massive success, it’s not surprising that there’s plenty of anticipation for the expansion to drop. Regardless, while we are waiting for official details to emerge online, it seems that some potential details might have leaked.

Again, take these details as nothing more than a rumor right now. But players are debating online whether these details are legit or not. Thanks to a Reddit post, a new clip that wasn’t showcased before has surfaced online. It’s not offering too much, but several details were published alongside the video. This is where things get a bit more insight into what we can expect with this expansion.

For instance, the expansion is said to be just as big as the main game map, with sixteen NPC quests to partake in. Likewise, within the map, we’ll have four new legacy dungeons, just under a hundred unique enemy types, and six new weapon types, but oddly enough, the expansion can be sold separately physically. Still, regardless, the main game will be required to go through the expansion. That part seems to be a bit odd and is one of the areas fans are debating online about whether this leak is legitimate.

There are also said to be a few available editions as well which will come with extra goodies if you’re a fan of the franchise. For instance, depending on the edition purchased could land you with a map of the Outer Lands, a steelbook, a statue of Miquella on top of a Torrent, and lastly, a decorated Haligtree.

Again, these details are nothing more than a rumor right now. There have not been any new additional marketing materials released for the folks over at FromSoftware quite yet on this expansion. However, at the very least, this is what is sparking plenty of debates online right now. So, what do you think of the supposed details? For now, you can still enjoy the base game of Elden Ring. If you have yet to do so, Elden Ring is now available to pick up on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms.