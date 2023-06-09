Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty DLC Price Leaked Online

Cyberpunk 2077 might not have had the most significant launch. We all remember just how much trouble CD Projekt Red had when it came to releasing this game into the marketplace. It took the team quite a bit of time to turn this game around, and fortunately, they did manage to make quite a thrilling RPG experience.

Players who might have only played the game when it was initially available are often encouraged by the community to give it another chance, thanks to the series of patch updates. But now we’re gearing up for this game’s only expansion set to release. While there were likely plenty of expansion storylines CD Projekt Red was interested in showcasing, we’re only getting one expansion with Cyberpunk 2077 after the team spent countless hours fixing the base game.

We have seen a couple of teases regarding Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty. The video game expansion throws players back into the role of V, where you have a new espionage spy thriller experience to go through. Additionally, we knew that there would be some new mechanics and a district to explore in Night City. But it looked like the pre-order page went live ahead of time, which sparked plenty of interest from fans. Unfortunately, the page didn’t offer any additional insight into the expansion.

But there was another aspect that had players taking notice of this mishap. It looks like the price point for the expansion was unveiled. According to a report by Forbes, players will find that the game will cost about $35. That would make it quite hefty and more than what the previous DLC expansions cost for the previous The Witcher 3. So fans could expect a hefty game expansion when it does release into the marketplace.

Again, we know that this expansion will bring out not only a new storyline but a brand new region to explore in Night City. We’ll likely have plenty of additional side quests that players can partake in before CD Projekt Red officially closes the book on the game and move toward its successor installment.

Currently, Cyberpunk 2077 is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms. But don’t go expecting the expansion DLC to hit all those platforms. Instead, Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty is only launching on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms. That will likely allow the studio to avoid optimizing the game for last-generation hardware. A feat that was not easy on them when they first delivered Cyberpunk 2077 into the marketplace.