Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Season Pass Final Content Update Is Released

Nintendo is now expected to be working on the next Mario Kart to arrive after nine years.

Nintendo has released the final content update for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

As reported on Nintendo Everything, Nintendo provided these patch notes for version 3.0.0:

Support for DLC

Added paid DLC: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass, Wave 6 (two cups, eight courses, four characters, 17 Mii racing suits).

General

Added “Music” button to the top menu.

This is a feature where you can listen to the background music that plays during the game, as you like.

Even players who don’t own the Booster Course Pass can listen to the background music of the DLC courses.

Added feature where other players who aren’t friends can join in a Room.

After creating a room, press the + Button or – Button to display the Room ID on the Room screen, and tell your fellow racers the Room ID.

The other racers can join by entering the Room ID in “Search by Room ID.”

Made it so that you can create a Room even if you have 0 friends registered.

Added staff credits for the Booster Couse Pass.

Conditions for seeing the credits

If you have the Booster Course Pass: Clear all DLC cups in Grand Prix mode ranked third or higher (for the second time and later, clear Moon Cup or Spiny Cup ranked third or higher).

If you don’t have the Booster Course Pass: After racing in the DLC courses in Online Play or Wireless Play 100 times or more, clear a random cup in Grand Prix mode ranked third or higher (for the second time and later, clear Bell Cup ranked third or higher).

Increased the invincibility time of a portion of characters and vehicle customizations.

Made it so that you can’t acquire strong items when taking an Item Box by stopping or driving in reverse, or taking an Item Box that is in same location multiple times during a race.

Shortened the time between when an Item Box is acquired by someone until it is restored.

Lowered the appearance rate of Mirror and 200cc in “Worldwide” and “Regional.”

Made it so you can acquire the “Varia Suit” when using a Metroid series amiibo.

Made it so you can acquire the “Hylian Suit” when using a Legend of Zelda series amiibo.

Made it so you can acquire the “Kirby Suit” when using a Kirby series amiibo.

Made it so you can acquire the “Daisy Suit” when using a Daisy amiibo.

Fixed Issues

Fixed an issue where no Bob-omb car blows up in Wii Moonview Highway, but a Bob-omb car blows up for someone you are playing with online.

Fixed an issue where, when racing against a Ghost in Time Trials on Yoshi’s Island, the red road would not appear even though the Ghost touched the Winged Cloud.

In their latest financial report, Nintendo cited that Mario Kart 8 has sold over 57 million units on the Switch as of September 30, 2023. They also revealed that only 15 % of that number represents total sales of the first year, or twelve months of its release.

With this final release, Nintendo is expected to be working on their next Mario Kart game, presumably on future hardware. Given that Mario Kart 8’s combined longevity across Wii U and Switch is already a staggering nine years, expectations are high for Nintendo’s next title in the series.