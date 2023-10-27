Lords of the Fallen: How To Unlock The Revelation Depths

Unlocking the hidden path to one of the spookiest optional areas in Lords of the Fallen.

There’s a totally optional area of Lords of the Fallen you can find when you’re about halfway through your mission in Mournstead. This creepy underground excavation site is where you’ll find a powerful boss — and a method to access a secret bonus ending. We won’t get into the ending here, but we will explain exactly what it takes to access the Revelation Depths area. You’ll find it hiding right beneath the second beacon.

Revelation Depths is one of the rare secret areas that you’ll want to explore. It’s a treasure trove of items and enemies to kill for vigor. You’ll earn multiple levels just exploring this spooky site, and there’s a seriously impressive boss fight waiting for you at the bottom. This is the first two-stage boss battle in the game, with an entirely different boss appearing in the second phase. If you can conquer both bosses, you’ll be able to find a mysterious altar. There’s more to this area, but for now we’ll help you reach the entrance.

More Lords of the Fallen guides:

Beginner’s Guide | Best Starting Class | How To Reach Skyrest Bridge | How To Reach Fief of the Chill Curse | Pilgrim’s Perch Key | Mineowner’s Ring Location | Seedling Vestige Farm | Blacksmith Location | How To Upgrade Healing | How To Unlock Runes | How To Get Mimic Items | Boss Weapon Unlock | Critical Attacks | Early Vigor Farm | Pieta, She of Blessed Renewal Boss Guide | Scourged Sister Delyth Boss Guide | Mendacious Visage Boss Guide | Hushed Saint Boss Guide

How To Reach The Revelation Depths Area

To reach Revelations Depths, one of the deepest areas of Mournstead, you’ll need to follow the path through Calrath. Follow the path from Fitzroy’s Gorge to the Calrath Slums — you’ll need to defeat the Spurned Progeny boss at the top of Calrath. From there, follow the path to the Upper Calrath – Mining District. Finally, in this area, you’ll find a way into a large house. This house is connected to a mine called the Sunless Skein. Progress through the Sunless Skein to the Cistern.

Accessing Revelation Depths From Cistern: The Cistern is the path you must take to reach the second of the five beacons. The Cistern normally connects you to Upper Calrath, where you’ll find a beacon. We’re going to ignore the upper city for now. You will need to defeat the boss guarding the path. By finding a key, you’ll be able to create a passage to Revelation Depths.

Before you can access the Revelation Depths, you’ll need to collect the Drainage Control Key.

Drainage Control Key : Located in the Calrath Cistern. This area is accessed through the Sunless Skein. After navigating the tunnels, you’ll reach the path to Upper Calrath.

: Located in the Calrath Cistern. This area is accessed through the Sunless Skein. After navigating the tunnels, you’ll reach the path to Upper Calrath. The elevator to Upper Calrath is guarded by the Skinstealer boss. Defeat the Skinstealer to collect the Drainage Control Key.

After defeating the Skinstealer boss — which isn’t too difficult if you use Holy damage and place a Vestige Seedling in the Umbral Flowerbed before the boss arena — you’ll need to find the Drainage Control Lever. The key is required to reach this lever.

Lords of the Fallen_20231025224125

How To Drain The Cistern : Go to the Umbral and take the stairs down from the Skinstealer boss arena / elevator to Upper Calrath. Going down, you’ll find a tunnel to the left filled with waist-high water.

: Go to the Umbral and take the stairs down from the Skinstealer boss arena / elevator to Upper Calrath. Going down, you’ll find a tunnel to the left filled with waist-high water. Enter the tunnel and follow it. Watch out for the invisible arrow huntress guarding the path. Progress deeper into the tunnel and turn right. This leads you to a small room patrolled by an Inferno Knight with a two-handed sword. The door here is locked with the Drainage Control Key.

Unlock the door and use the lever. It isn’t visible, but you’ll permanently lower the water level of the Cistern. This makes progressing much easier and doesn’t require entering the Umbral to traverse the deep water.

You can still explore the Cistern in the Umbral to find hidden items and alternate paths down. With the water level lowered, you’ll also be able to collect the previously impossible-to-reach items floating on the water’s surface.

Entering The Revelation Depths: Return to the living world, then drop down onto the floating cages far below. You’ll take damage — but the floating body cages will lead to a tunnel. The tunnel takes you to the Revelation Depths area. At the lowest section of the depths, you’ll encounter a powerful boss called Harrower Dervla, the Pledged Knight. By defeating her, you can also begin the path toward the Umbral Ending. This area is entirely optional for the two normal main endings of the game.

While this area is optional, it’s massive and packed with tough enemies. It is also an appropriate level to explore in this general region — if you can defeat enemies in Upper Calrath, you’ll be able to venture to the bottom of the Revelation Depths.