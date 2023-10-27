Cyberpunk 2077 Was Never Going To Have Content Set After V’s “Ending”

The question of content in Cyberpunk 2077 is still discussed to this day. Why? Well, when the original game arrived in 2020, CD Projekt Red promised gamers an incredible cyberpunk-style world full of magnificent things for players to do and enjoy. The problem was that the game was so buggy at launch that even trying to play the game was a hassle. Then, as they spent two years trying to fix everything, they pretty much nixed any DLC plans outside of one: Phantom Liberty. So now the question will always be, “What if they had done more DLC and got to expand their world even further?”

Well, PC Gamer got to talk with narrative director Igor Sarzyńsk, and he revealed that while there were other DLC plans initially, the team was always “firm” on how none of the DLC would take place AFTER the main game. In this case, meaning that once V’s story ended, it was over:

“We did consider a couple of other scenarios,” Sarzyński said. “But none of them were a continuation of the main game story. The endings are too diverse to have a single post-main story thread make sense for them all⁠—and you don’t want to pick one and invalidate other people’s choices. The endings are written as we wanted them⁠—leaving players with an uneasy feeling, forcing them to think, not providing straight answers. They stick with you. No need to water them down. Sometimes less is more.”

Now, yes, he admitted that there WAS an “additional ending” that you could get via the DLC that recently came out, but they ensured that the ending was “huge” in how it played out and the cost that it took for V to get cured. Thus, it didn’t directly overwrite what the other endings did.

Ironically, this is merely going to add more debates about what Cyberpunk 2077 could have gotten had CD Projekt Red been able to make the DLC plans they wanted. We’ll never truly know. However, we do know that they are making a direct sequel to the game despite all the woes they’ve had since its launch. To their credit, they did fix the game, and the DLC was everything that fans hoped it was. But you have to wonder whether the developer has learned its lesson and will ensure that the game launches properly when the time comes.

Plus, it took them MANY years to make the game. Will they be able to make the sequel in a much smaller period of time?