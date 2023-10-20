Cyberpunk 2077 2.02 Patch Is Coming Soon Chooms

Cyberpunk 2077 was an incredibly anticipated video game title. Before its release, CD Projekt Red had hyped this game to new levels. After their success with The Witcher trilogy, it was clear that fans were eager to dive into another thrilling RPG from this talented group. However, as you all likely remember, Cyberpunk 2077 was released in a terrible state. It was filled with bugs, and some platforms struggled to run the game. That left a horrible mark against CD Projekt Red, and they vowed to turn this game around. It took years, but eventually, the team managed to pull it off, and now Cyberpunk 2077 is a rather highly regarded RPG.

Unfortunately, the time spent on making patches and optimizations for Cyberpunk 2077 likely came at the cost of several planned DLCs. If you were a fan of this game, it might have been a bummer not to have a reason to jump back into Night City after finishing the campaign. Fortunately, the studio managed to get one expansion out alongside a major update. The 2.0 update made a series of revamps to the game and breathed new life into the game. This also was an update to prepare fans for the eventual release of Phantom Liberty, the only expansion released for Cyberpunk 2077.

CD Projekt Red already confirmed that this was the last of the major updates coming to the game. Fortunately, some patches would still be released to fix any issues that came from 2.0 and Phantom Liberty. Today, we’re finding out CD Projekt Red has a Patch 2.02 update coming our way. It’s not stated when this patch is coming, but the developers have confirmed some improvements players can expect. Again, it’s a minor patch, as we won’t see anything substantial hit the video game going forward. But some of these updates might fix some issues you were dealing with.

Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 2.02

V will no longer flatline after entering the Delamain AV in Path of Glory.

Fixed the shutters blocking entry to Black Sapphire in Run This Town.

Fixed an issue where cyberware could get downgraded to Tier 1 after updating the game to

2.01.

Fixed skill progression passives.

Rebalanced the timers in courier missions.

Added the possibility to mark vehicles as Favorites in the Call Vehicle menu.

This might not be everything addressed in the 2.02 patch. However, it’s enough to get you excited for its arrival potentially. We’ll have to continue waiting for the update to arrive. But there is one other note made by CD Projekt Red. They are working through the Xbox Series X/S issues preventing some players from receiving the Quadra Sport R-7 “Vigilante” pre-order bonus. It might not come with this patch, but CD Projekt Red is working with Microsoft to figure out the root cause of the issue.