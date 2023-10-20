RoboCop: Rogue City No Longer Planned For Nintendo Switch

RoboCop has quite the following. The cinematic franchise is a classic, and now, this year, we’re getting a new video game. Players will be taking the role of the iconic RoboCop himself as they go through a series of missions. Set in Detroit, crime and thugs run rampant, and who better to deal with some of these heinous groups than a man who’s half machine? So far, the upcoming game RoboCop: Rogue City demo is receiving praise online. With players eagerly awaiting its release, there is some disheartening news for Nintendo players.

When RoboCop: Rogue City was first unveiled, it looked like the development team over at Teyon was looking to get this game on the Nintendo Switch platform. But that won’t be the case anymore. A fan recently reached out to Teyon on the RoboCop: Rogue City Facebook page to see just what the current plans are for the Nintendo Switch platform. Jon Neale asked for an update on the Switch version, to which the Facebook page manager replied.

According to the reply, it looks like the developers currently have no plans for a Nintendo Switch release. This might be frustrating to hear, especially seeing the positive reception for RoboCop: Rogue City’s demo. However, some might be speculating that the developers are holding off a release to get this game on the Nintendo Switch successor. We’ve seen quite a few rumors pop up suggesting that a Nintendo Switch 2 is coming, but right now, there’s been nothing official from the folks over at Nintendo.

Instead, if you want to go through this FPS title and remove the criminal scum in Detroit, Michigan, you must be on the latest-generation platforms. Currently, the game is only slated to release for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S platforms. Fortunately, it’s not a game too far away from its release. As long as there are no delays, we should see RoboCop: Rogue City land into the marketplace on November 2, 2023. In the meantime, while we wait for the game to land in the marketplace, you can check out a trailer for the upcoming title in the video embedded below. And for those wondering just where this game is set to take place, RoboCop: Rogue City is set between the events of RoboCop 2 and RoboCop 3.