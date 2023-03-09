RoboCop: Rogue City New Launch Window Revealed In Gameplay Overview Trailer

RoboCop was a massive video franchise from the 1980s. Set in Detroit, Michigan, law enforcement introduced a new armed force to aid citizens. Part man and part machine, RoboCop was used to protect the citizens and take out the overwhelming flood of crime that ran the streets. Now we’re getting ready for a new video game adaptation from development studio Teyon. Today, a new video trailer was uploaded showing some of the gameplay along with a brand new launch window for RoboCop: Rogue City.

If you have been following the game for a while now, then you might take notice that RoboCop: Rogue City now has a launch window of September of this year. Initially, the developers were hopeful to see this game launch into the marketplace by June of this year. But it seems that the folks over at Teyon need a bit more time to ensure the game is ready to launch into the marketplace. During a Nacon Direct presentation, we received a new gameplay trailer that follows RoboCop on a quest to clear up some drug dealers that were selling from an arcade building.

The gameplay footage is brief, but it shows RoboCop going around the arcade, finding the drugs, learning where the sellers handle business, and then doing what he does best. Bash in the door and take out the criminal scum that refuses to go in easy. This looks to be quite the gore-filled FPS experience as well. If you’re familiar with the classic RoboCop movies, you might know that there were plenty of bloody firefights that went down. So far, it looks like the studio is trying to capture that same kind of experience with their video game adaptation.

We’re still waiting on more information to make its way out to the public. But at the very least, we know that the developers are now pushing the game out into the marketplace this September of 2023. When the game does launch into the market, players will be able to pick up the RoboCop: Rogue City game for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms. In the meantime, you can check out the gameplay trailer that was released today in the video we have embedded above.