Rumor: Grand Theft Auto 6 Is Coming To The Switch 2

It's possible, but really unlikely that anyone had enough cache to get the scoop on this project.

There’s a new rumor about the Nintendo Switch 2, that sounds too good to be true, but it absolutely makes sense in connection with everything else we’ve heard.

As shared on Reddit by user AngieK22, Necro Felipe has claimed that Grand Theft Auto 6 will be on the Nintendo Switch 2. It’s a claim that Felipe makes as a well-known leaker, as well as the EIC for Brazilian games media website Universo Nintendo.

Felipe has already claimed that the next Monster Hunter game, and Far Cry 7, will also be on the Switch 2. While the idea that a Monster Hunter game is coming to Nintendo’s next platform, this one is a little harder to accept.

Now, if we consider the facts, we know that Rockstar has been working on Grand Theft Auto 6 for some time now. The game is set to release on modern platforms in the future, but we don’t have a clear idea of when that is, or how far into development the studio really is.

So is it possible that Rockstar is also bringing the game to the Switch 2? That’s a big maybe. Take-Two Interactive and Rockstar are working with Nintendo again, after a somewhat extended period of time where they hadn’t been releasing games on Nintendo’s platforms.

Now, some gamers may disregard the recent release of Red Dead Redemption on the Nintendo Switch, because it isn’t a full remaster. But what’s important there is that it is a clear sign that Rockstar wants to sell their games with Nintendo.

It also follows the disastrous release of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition. Rockstar made several serious mistakes in producing this anthology, leading to a busted release that still hasn’t been completely fixed.

So that release may have seemed to be a negative to Rockstar’s and Nintendo’s relationship. That is why Red Dead Redemption is so important to affirm that relationship. Of course, it is also the first time Red Dead Redemption has arrived at any Nintendo platform.

It is entirely possible that Rockstar took stock of the Switch 2’s capabilities, and decided that they can make a version of Grand Theft Auto 6 that will run on the platform. That assumes that Nintendo and Rockstar have been talking this whole time, and that does make sense since they published a game this year.

But we have to emphasize that it stretches credulity that Necro Felipe would be certain that this port is coming. He would have to have sure sources in Rockstar, as well as Nintendo, to be reassured that this project is in the works.

It would certainly be an exciting prospect if Grand Theft Auto 6 does arrive to the Switch 2 as Felipe predicted. We can only wait it out for now, but I don’t think you should be holding your breath for it.